Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 354 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHD opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.