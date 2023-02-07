Metis Global Partners LLC Has $327,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $1,597,013. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $340.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average is $313.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

