Metis Global Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $85,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE LPX opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

