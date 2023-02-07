Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $350.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

