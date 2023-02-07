Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after buying an additional 626,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of APO stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

