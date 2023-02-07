Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,932,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,199 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,456. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

