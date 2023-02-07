Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,142.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.