Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

