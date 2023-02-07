Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.