Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.