Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.