1,343 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.
Shares of SNOW opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $329.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
