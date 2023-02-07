Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 333 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.