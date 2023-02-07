Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,435 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Masco by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Shares of MAS opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $61.63.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,100 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

