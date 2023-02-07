HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 188,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 52.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 2.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.