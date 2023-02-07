Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 377 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

