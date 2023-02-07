Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.79. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.