Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

