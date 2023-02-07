JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.