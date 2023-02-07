Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 792 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in NICE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NICE opened at $217.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $274.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.