1,792 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
