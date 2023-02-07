Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

