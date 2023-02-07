HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

