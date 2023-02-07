Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,560,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.