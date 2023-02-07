Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

