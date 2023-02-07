Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $290.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average of $213.91.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

