Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

