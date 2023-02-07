Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

