Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 57,107 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,107 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

