Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3,108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

