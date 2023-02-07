Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 66,547 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,547 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.6 %

STLD stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

