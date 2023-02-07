Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after buying an additional 1,013,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Price Performance

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.