Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.