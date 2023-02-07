Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $104.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

