Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.50.

URI opened at $453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $466.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

