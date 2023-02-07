State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,120 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $93,644,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

