State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,798 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
