State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

