Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPLA stock opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

