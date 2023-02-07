Signaturefd LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

