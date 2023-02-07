Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

