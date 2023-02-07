TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,694 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Workiva worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,118,112. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

