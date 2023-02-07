Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.