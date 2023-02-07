IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $105.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

