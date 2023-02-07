IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,607 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

