Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

