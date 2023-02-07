IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 12,412 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

