IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

