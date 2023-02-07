PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

