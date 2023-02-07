IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 14,654 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

FPEI opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

